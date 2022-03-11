RISING Greater Western Sydney defender Sam Taylor will happily volunteer for the job on Lance Franklin, but says it will take a team effort to subdue the great Sydney forward, as he closes in on the magic 1000 AFL goals mark.

The Swans and Giants meet in an opening-round derby at Accor Stadium next week, with Franklin needing five more goals to become just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to crack four figures.

While former co-captain Phil Davis has historically been the Giants' go-to match-up for Franklin, he played in just one of the three Sydney derbies in 2021.

Sydney's Lance Franklin and GWS' Phil Davis clash in a 2018 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor was the man tasked with shutting down Franklin, earning plaudits for his performances on the legendary forward.

He would have no qualms about doing the job even though Davis is fit and firing again.

"Definitely, I don't see why not," Taylor told AAP on Friday.

"Phil had 10 years of history with him (Franklin) and last year I finally took over the crown, and even when he (Davis) was playing I played on him (Franklin) three times.

"But we saw how well he (Davis) played on him in one of those practice matches, but I feel like going into next week I think it will be more of a team defence than one-on-one.

"I feel like we play our best defence when we work as a team, a group back six, I feel like we'll bring it next week."

Cameron on scrutiny and pressure, captain Cogs' return to form GWS coach Leon Cameron speaks about dealing with pressure ahead of season 2022

Widely regarded as one of the best young key backs in the game, Taylor has gone from joining the club at "about 85 kilos with no muscle and now I'm 95 with muscle".

"It definitely takes a while being a tall lanky person and not going in the gym at all growing up, it was a huge shift," Taylor said.

"But now I feel like my body has settled in."

The 22-year-old West Australian, who hasn't been back home since November, has benefited from the first full pre-season in five campaigns with the club.

"I feel healthy, I feel strong, I'm excited for the year ahead," Taylor said.

Greater Western Sydney's Sam Taylor takes a mark against Collingwood in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

At times last season, Taylor was one of the more experienced members of a youthful GWS backline, but relished the additional responsibility and the challenge of being the deepest defender.

"I loved the opportunity to lead and be that anchor in the defence," Taylor said.

"I feel comfortable doing it and taking on the best forwards."

Taylor has no desire to stray from the backline and virtually never gets moved to the other end, kicking just one goal in 53 games.