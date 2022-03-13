Sam Draper ahead of the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A team in Tassie? 'It's not 'if', but 'when'

- The AFLW start date: 'August for me makes clear sense … but I'm talking August in the future'

- 'It's not a great surprise' that THIS player is injured

- 'It really wouldn't surprise me if the bottom totally came out'

- The Bomber who is 'going to go to the next level in 2022'

In this episode ...

1:13 – The timeline on a decision for a Tasmanian team

3:44 – How many clubs need to be on board to grant Tasmania the licence?

5:06 – The next priority beyond a Tasmanian team

6:31 – The AFL Grand Final: Twilight or day?

7:42 – Can the AFLW prepare for a new season in August?

9:48 – Nat's plan for a final on Christmas Eve

14:06 – Jack Darling's injury

15:24 – Forecasting the 2022 season

17:47 – Essendon's unfortunate injury

19:07 – Nat's surprise breakout player for 2022