Sometimes the hardest thing to do is actually make a start, so I’ve helped you with that and given you the 10 biggest locks in my team.

Take all of them or some of them, but either way it's an excellent starting point for your team.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $795,000)

The Giant running machine comes in well under-priced after an injury-riddled 2021. He is priced under 100 points for the first time in four years.

George Hewitt (DEF/MID, $537,000)

After being used mainly as a defender at the Swans, the Blues are set to give him every opportunity to hold down a midfield role. He had no problems finding the ball in the AAMI Community Series and his role alone is enough to make him a lock for a defender position.

Patrick Cripps (MID, $686,000)

The Blues skipper was another star who was below his best last season due to injury. He looked back to his bullocking best during his game against the Dees and was one of the standout performers in the AAMI Community Series.

Cripps creates two gems to catch the eye Patrick Cripps looks to be in superb shape as he drills through two stunners in short time

Lachie Neale (MID, $792,000)

After injury restricted the ball magnet to his lowest average in seven years, his pre-season form has reflected the way he finished 2021 when he averaged 117 in the last four games. Looks set for yet another big year.

Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000)

All I needed to see from Rowell was that he was moving freely and had limited shoulder strapping. Instead, I saw no strapping, 18 contested possessions among 27 touches and the cherry on top was seven tackles. That’s more than enough for me.

Jason Horne-Francis ($290,000)

The kid is a gun and will likely add forward status prior to round six. He kicked two goals and found plenty of the ball, lock.

Horne-Francis picks his moment off one step Last year's No.1 selection Jason Horne-Francis excites North fans with this cracking first goal

Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000)

The biggest piglet out of all the draftees is a must-have. He can find the ball wherever he plays and will likely add defender status prior to round six given he split his time between the midfield and half-back. He will stay in out teams for the majority of the year.

Josh Ward (MID, $278,000)

Looked right at home in the AAMI Community Series as he took full advantage of the opportunities that arose in the absence of Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O’Meara. A ready-made midfielder and worth selection if named.

Hawthorn's Josh Ward in action against Richmond in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $893,000)

The Ruck Pig is looking lean, especially for a pig. He has covered the ground beautifully throughout the pre-season and will return to the days where he was considered an extra midfielder. He is under-priced, coming off his lowest average since 2017.

Joshua Rachele (FWD/MID, $280,000)

The young Crow has had an outstanding pre-season and he topped it off with a stellar performance in the AAMI Community Series where he kicked three goals and laid a superb nine tackles for 90 points. Nothing like hitting the scoreboard and applying forward pressure to force your way into the team.

