YOUR favourite footy podcast AFL Exchange returns tonight with the same old punch but a fresh new look for 2022. Gun reporter Sarah Olle has joined our dynamic duo Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge to help steer us through a massive year.

Join the team every Monday LIVE from 6.10pm AEDT on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App where the Exchange gang will answer the biggest questions in the game, discuss all the hot topics, and put their own unique spin on the world of football. Your favourite segments are all back too, including Exchange Exchange, Hang on a Second, Things That Should Happen, and Wot Wat Wut, plus more.

If you miss our live show, you can always catch up with the vodcast straight after the stream, and subscribe to the podcast to catch our bonus edition which drops every Thursday and gives you - the listener - the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Launching tonight, we will discuss whether Buddy reaches the magical 1000-goal milestone in round one, take a look back at the pre-season, and look ahead to the Grand Final re-match on Wednesday night.



>> SPECIAL OFFER: Get $22 adult general admission tickets for Melb v WB



So see you tonight, LIVE from 6.10pm AEDT, and let's get into it.