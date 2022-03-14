MELBOURNE midfielder Jack Viney is confident the Demons have avoided letting standards slip after their drought-breaking premiership.

The Demons will enter a season as reigning premiers for the first time in 57 years.

The stunning triumph in Perth last September remains fresh in the memory of Melbourne supporters as they prepare for a Grand Final rematch against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Wednesday night.

But Viney, who experienced some dark times as a young player at Melbourne before becoming a premiership hero, believes the Demons have maintained the rage over summer.

Sarah Olle with all of the latest from the MCG, with just two sleeps to go until Round One and the Grand Final rematch.

"Nothing is guaranteed for this season and we're going to have plenty of challenges thrown at us, starting this Wednesday night," he said on Monday.

"That's (premiership hangover) the worry coming into a preseason where you've achieved the ultimate.

"I haven't seen anything to suggest that this preseason.

"I've been really happy with the training standards and the amount of work we've put in so really excited to get a crack."

Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and more reflect on Melbourne's journey from perennial cellar-dwellers to AFL premiers

The AFL is hoping a crowd of more than 80,000 will pack into the MCG for the Demons-Bulldogs showdown in what would be the biggest attendance for a football match in Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected to be an emotional occasion for Victorian-based Demons supporters, who were forced to watch last year's Grand Final from lockdown.

Melbourne greats including Ron Barassi, Garry Lyon, David Neitz, Nathan Jones and Viney's father Todd will take part in the flag unfurling.

Melbourne great Garry Lyon and the 2021 premiership cup after the Demons' Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"Apparently, there's going to be some big fireworks display at half-time as well, so it'll be pretty spectacular to watch," Jack Viney said.

The Bulldogs, who were 19 points up in the third quarter of last year's decider, will be forced to watch on as the Melbourne faithful celebrate again.

"We'll pay respect to Melbourne unveiling their flag, and deservedly so, but it's just exciting to play in front of a big crowd and see everyone back at the footy," Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore said.

"It was a pretty hard second-half last year, but I think it'll be good for the game and it will be a good atmosphere and start the battle early."