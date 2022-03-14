Max Gawn and Jack Viney with coach Simon Goodwin at Melbourne's official photo day on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Melbourne's 'annoyance and shock' after leaked comments about Goodwin

- How Max Gawn handled it beautifully

- Is this the worst pre-season you've ever seen from an AFL club?

- Inspiring comebacks: Sam Docherty 'looked a mile off playing football in 2022'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Simon Goodwin's long awaited public response to the allegations against him

2:03 – Melbourne's unity around Goodwin

4:38 – Why this story may not have been a negative for Melbourne

7:12 – How the Dees' 22 is shaping up for round one

9:35 – Tim Kelly to miss round one

11:35 – Adam Simpson needs to have a remarkable year

13:24 – Sam Docherty's 'amazing' return