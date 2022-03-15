Richmond players celebrate as Damien Hardwick declares that Josh Gibcus will make his debut against Carlton during a training session at Punt Road Oval on March 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The bad blood between the two Grand Final combatants is almost guaranteed to spill over

- Ugle-Hagan is 'some way away from getting a regular game'

- Buddy thinks this superstar is the best player in the AFL 'by a long way'

- There's a 'spring' Dusty and Dimma' step

- 'As good a story as we're gonna get'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Excitement for round one

1:26 – We could see some 'nastiness' tonight

2:55 – The AFL target a huge round one attendance

4:40 – The selected line-ups for both sides tonight

6:37 – The man who must stand up for the Bulldogs

8:21 – What headline might we see after the match?

9:41 – Bont v Trac

11:48 – The umpiring dissent crackdown

15:36 – A new Tiger cub begins his career

17:14 – New beginnings for players in round one