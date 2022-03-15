IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The bad blood between the two Grand Final combatants is almost guaranteed to spill over
- Ugle-Hagan is 'some way away from getting a regular game'
- Buddy thinks this superstar is the best player in the AFL 'by a long way'
- There's a 'spring' Dusty and Dimma' step
- 'As good a story as we're gonna get'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Excitement for round one
1:26 – We could see some 'nastiness' tonight
2:55 – The AFL target a huge round one attendance
4:40 – The selected line-ups for both sides tonight
6:37 – The man who must stand up for the Bulldogs
8:21 – What headline might we see after the match?
9:41 – Bont v Trac
11:48 – The umpiring dissent crackdown
15:36 – A new Tiger cub begins his career
17:14 – New beginnings for players in round one