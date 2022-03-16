AS A MASSIVE crowd turns up to the MCG, the Western Bulldogs have thrown yet more spice into the Lachie Hunter saga, dropping the star midfielder into the substitute role ahead of its season-opener against Melbourne.

Both sides have made a series of changes amid a chaotic hour before the first bounce, with the Demons losing a fourth premiership defender to injury when Jake Lever (foot) failed a late fitness test 90 minutes prior to the start.

Lever joins Harrison Petty (calf), Trent Rivers (knee) and Michael Hibberd (calf) in going out of last year's Grand Final side, with Adam Tomlinson included in the final team and with Toby Bedford named as the substitute.

Hunter, who was included in the named side on Tuesday evening despite speculation he would be dropped, was indeed omitted from coach Luke Beveridge's 22 and was one of two late changes as Stefan Martin also came out of the side.

The 2016 premiership player was instead named as the substitute, with the Bulldogs naming defensive duo Hayden Crozier and Ryan Gardner – who had previously been among four emergencies – in their final team.

It means that both teams make four changes each to last year's Grand Final sides, with Tomlinson, Joel Smith, Jayden Hunt and James Jordon coming into Melbourne's 22 and with Crozier, Gardner, Laitham Vandermeer and Ed Richards entering for the Bulldogs.

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Jake Lever (foot) replaced by Adam Tomlinson

Western Bulldogs: Stef Martin and Lachie Hunter replaced by Hayden Crozier and Ryan Gardner

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Western Bulldogs: Lachie Hunter