Western Bulldogs players ahead of the round one match against Melbourne on March 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have lost Jason Johannisen to leg soreness on the eve of their season-opener against Melbourne, with Lachie Hunter bringing an end to a whirlwind 24 hours by coming back into coach Luke Beveridge's side.

Hunter was named on Tuesday night, dropped into the substitute role 60 minutes before the bounce, then re-named in the starting 22 with 15 minutes remaining until kickoff due to Johannisen's issue.

The Bulldogs had already lost Stefan Martin to a late withdrawal, with defensive duo Hayden Crozier and Ryan Gardner ultimately named to replace both the ruckman and the speedster Johannisen.

The former No.1 pick, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, completed warm-ups in the changerooms as the players ran to the field for the game's first bounce and was eventually named as the Dogs' substitute.

Both sides had made a series of changes amid a chaotic final hour before the first bounce, with Melbourne also losing a fourth premiership defender to injury when Jake Lever failed a late fitness test 90 minutes prior to the start.

Lever (foot) joined Harrison Petty (calf), Trent Rivers (knee) and Michael Hibberd (calf) in going out of last year's Grand Final side, with Adam Tomlinson included in the final team and with Toby Bedford named as the substitute.

It means that both teams make four changes each to last year's Grand Final sides, with Tomlinson, Joel Smith, Jayden Hunt and James Jordon coming into Melbourne's 22 and with Crozier, Gardner, Laitham Vandermeer and Ed Richards entering for the Bulldogs.

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Jake Lever (foot) replaced by Adam Tomlinson

Western Bulldogs: Stef Martin and Jason Johannisen replaced by Hayden Crozier and Ryan Gardner

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Western Bulldogs: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan