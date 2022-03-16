WE'RE picking it up from where it all left off with a bone-crunching Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs to kickstart a massive 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The MCG is set to be full to the brim as these two rivals look to start their year on a high and land a confidence-boosting blow to stake an early claim as the best team in the comp.

While Melbourne's backline is missing a few of its flag heroes, both teams are close to full strength and there are stars galore in that midfield.



So here are the big questions ahead of this blockbuster encounter:



- Will the Demons have a premiership hangover?

- Are Bulldogs carrying still carrying scars from last year's withering GF assault?

- Who will win the midfield battle?

- Is Aaron Naughton set to go to the next level and take the Dogs with him?

- WHO WINS R1? Our tips are in, have you done yours?

Ed Richards and Grand Final substitute Laitham Vandermeer are the two inclusions for the Dogs from their Grand Final team, with Easton Wood (retired) and Taylor Duryea making way.

Melbourne has made three changes to its premiership side, losing defenders Harrison Petty (calf), Trent Rivers (knee) and Michael Hibberd (calf) to injury. Despite this, Adam Tomlinson has not been selected after recovering from an ACL injury.

Instead, Simon Goodwin has handed Grand Final substitute James Jordon a recall to the starting 22 alongside defensive duo Joel Smith and Jayden Hunt. Tomlinson has been named among four emergencies.