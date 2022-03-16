Jordan Dawson poses during Adelaide's official photo day on February 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GUN recruit Jordan Dawson will play his first game for Adelaide against Fremantle on Sunday.

The former Swan, who crossed to the Crows in last year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, missed the AAMI Community Series with calf soreness but got through training on Wednesday unscathed.

The Crows have also confirmed that draftees Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo would make their AFL debuts.

Both youngsters have put in impressive performances over summer, with No.6 draft pick Rachele particularly eye-catching in the pre-season.

"Pretty exciting time of year, especially when you announce guys playing their first games for the footy club," assistant coach Nathan van Berlo said.

"It's great for Daws and the two draftees. They haven't put a foot wrong all pre-season.

"We've seen glimpses every training session, they've got an element of poise about them.

"They're a massive part of our future moving forward."

All-Australian midfielder Matt Crouch has been named for his return after failing to play a premiership game in 2021 after pre-season hip surgery led to ongoing groin issues.

Van Berlo also confirmed that Wayne Milera (knee) and Mitch Hinge (AC joint) would play against the Dockers.