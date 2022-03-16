MITCH Duncan is one of several senior Geelong stars who have been ruled out of the round one clash with Essendon as exciting recruit Tyson Stengle prepares to make his Cats debut.

Duncan has been battling a calf injury and will sit out Saturday's MCG contest, along with Sam Menegola (knee), Gryan Miers (ankle), Mark O'Connor (knee) and Jed Bews (concussion).

"We're going to hold Mitch back and that was a difficult decision for us because Mitch has been moving well the last couple of weeks," Cats coach Chris Scott said.

GOING TO THE GAME? Get R1 tickets for Cats v Bombers here

"But we're going to play the long game with a few of our really good players this week.

"Mitch is part of a group that are all short-term (prospects), we expect to have them back really soon, but we're going to be more conservative with them going into the season."

Miers' absence, coupled with Gary Rohan's ongoing recovery from back and hip issues, has opened the door for Stengle.

Geelong's Tyson Stengle in action during a practice match against Richmond on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The 23-year-old former Richmond and Adelaide small forward produced an eye-catching performance in a practice match against the Tigers last month, kicking four goals.

Stengle's selection marks a huge turnaround after he was axed by the Crows following a string of off-field incidents and overlooked in last year's mid-season draft.

"He's a great story," Scott said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Geelong's season preview: The defence that could win a flag Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich preview the Cats ahead of Round One

"AFL footy generally does a great job of providing second chances for players and people, and he hasn't put a foot wrong this pre-season.

"We didn't bring him in on a guarantee that he would be in our team.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"He had to train and play and perform his way into our 22 for round one and he's done that really well."

Scott confirmed last year's best and fairest Tom Stewart and runner-up Jack Henry will line up in defence against Essendon alongside 21-year-old Sam De Koning, who will play his second game.