IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss Luke Beveridge's bizarre post-match behaviour and unexplainable attack on a journalist.
- 'Extraordinary outburst by the coach ... Equally irrational, equally childish'
- 'The behaviour can't be tolerated'
- 'Attacking a journalist on national TV for essentially doing his job'
- 'He's let himself down, he's let his club down, and there needs to be ramifications and consequences for his action'
- To storm the ground when Bud kicks goal 1000? Nat loves the ground invasion, Damo hates it
- Docherty back 'inspirational story'
0:00 – A great game 'overshadowed' by an outburst
2:36 – Audio of Luke Beveridge's words
5:42 – Why Tom Morris' reporting has been vindicated
7:03 – Luke Beveridge's 'us against them' attitude
8:26 – Bevo's past stoushes with Damo, and the media
12:48 – Certain comments that fly in the face of his own beliefs
17:36 – Buddy, and the ground invasion debate
21:19 – Looking ahead to Tigers-Blues clash