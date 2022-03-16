HAWTHORN stars Ben McEvoy and Luke Breust will be unavailable for the club's season-opener against North Melbourne on Sunday after both entered the AFL's health and safety protocols.

Hawthorn football boss Rob McCartney conceded dealing with player absentees would be the reality for all clubs at certain stages throughout the season.



The Hawks revealed that Jaeger O'Meara will captain the team in McEvoy's absence.

Jaeger O'Meara in action during a Hawthorn intraclub at Waverley Park on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Obviously we would love to have Ben and Luke playing with us on Sunday, but our football department, and industry as a whole, is well-versed now in the need to be flexible throughout these times," McCartney said.

"Needless to say, we have great confidence in Jaeger's leadership and ability to step up this week.



"We're looking forward to kicking off our season in front of our fans this weekend against the Kangaroos."