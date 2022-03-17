CARLTON is planning to flip an ugly script on Richmond and start its new life under Michael Voss with a new narrative and season-opening victory at the MCG tonight.
In what is certain to be an enthralling encounter in front of a massive crowd, the Blues are out to snap a losing streak to their arch-rival that dates way back to 2013. Since that last win, Carlton's run of losses to Richmond totals 11 straight.
>> FOLLOW THE STATS LIVE FROM 7.25PM AEDT
But it's a new year and a new dawn for the Blues. Outside of the coach, they have also added to their playing list a rising star in former Docker Adam Cerra, and underrated Sydney midfielder George Hewett.
The two recruits have both been named in a powerful Carlton line-up, and tall forwards Charlie Curnow (knee) and Harry McKay (foot) are also confirmed starters after both had pre-season scares.
Veteran mid Ed Curnow is missing, but the feel-good story of the game is the return of inspirational leader Sam Docherty, back from a second recurrence of testicular cancer.
>> CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW
Standing in the way, however, is a mighty Richmond outfit to be led by new co-captains Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis (who had both been under a cloud).
Jack Graham (hamstring) has also been named, while Robbie Tarrant will make his debut in yellow and black after 174 games for North Melbourne.
The game also marks the official return of Tigers superstar Dustin Martin who lacerated his kidney in a collision with Mitch Robinson in July of last year.