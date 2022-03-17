TWO NEW recruits will debut for St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, with SANFL star Jack Hayes and Next Generation Academy graduate Mitch Owens picked to face Collingwood.

The selection of Hayes completes a remarkable rise from Woodville-West Torrens, to an AFL list, to round one over the past few months.

Hayes, 25, has trained at the club since mid-December and was offered a contract at the start of this month, following a period of sustained dominance in the SANFL.

Veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder has been ruled out of the season-opener due to the Achilles problem that limited him to just 12 games last year.

St Kilda's Paddy Ryder looks on during the side's practice match against Carlton on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryder didn't feature in any of the practice matches, intraclubs or match simulation sessions over the past two months and has run out of time to prove his fitness.

It is understood that the Saints expect Ryder to be available for selection within the next fortnight at this stage, but it will be an ongoing management issue throughout the season given the nature of the injury and his age.

The 33-year-old has only played 26 of 41 games since crossing from Port Adelaide at the end of 2019, but has proven to be one of St Kilda's most important players when he has remained on the park.

When the Saints invited Hayes to trial for what was then the final spot list management team were considering using, the prospect of the undersized key forward-ruckman playing early in the season, let alone round one, was remote.

But after playing against Carlton in a pre-season practice match at Ikon Park before facing Essendon in the AAMI Community Series at Marvel Stadium, where he supported Rowan Marshall as a back-up ruckman and finished with 12 touches, Hayes has proven he can play a role for Brett Ratten much earlier than first expected.

Those in and around the SANFL aren't surprised by Hayes' rise from state league level to the for Woodville West-Torrens over the past few years.

Owens became the first player drafted from St Kilda's Next Generation Academy when list manager James Gallagher pulled the trigger on the tall midfielder at pick No.33 in the NAB AFL Draft.

Mitch Owens at St Kilda training on December 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It is understood that Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – the wingman St Kilda selected at pick No. 11 last November – was also considered at match committee, but the Saints have chosen to go with Owens, who is considered by some as more ready for senior football right now.

With Hunter Clark (shoulder), Jack Billings (hamstring) and Zak Jones (personal leave) all unavailable for selection right now and potentially for the next month in some cases, St Kilda could expose this teenage pair earlier than first expected.

Injury-plagued midfielder Dan Hannebery (calf) isn't expected to return via the VFL this weekend but is on track to play next weekend after training with the main group at times this week, while former skipper Jarryn Geary (shoulder) is a fortnight away from returning.