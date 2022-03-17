Mitch McGovern and Sam Docherty celebrate Carlton's round one win over Richmond at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- 'The perfect start' for Michael Voss ... the recruits they brought in 'stood up'

- Richmond had beaten Carlton for 11 straight games, so there was a 'hoodoo'

- The 'incredible moment' when the MCG stood united

- Bevo's apology: 'It was genuine, it hit every single note that had to be hit'

- Out of the returning players for 2022, this former Saint is arguably the best story to emerge

In this episode ...

0:00 – Carlton overcome a hoodoo

2:40 – The new-look Blues

5:40 – Sam Docherty's 'inspirational' return

7:50 – Injury concerns for the Tigers

10:00 – Luke Beveridge's apology hits the mark

14:21 – The biggest team selection news of round one

17:58 – Two of the biggest feel-good returns in the AFL