IN ONE of the most highly anticipated debuts in recent memory, Collingwood will unveil father-son gun Nick Daicos in tonight's massive round one clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium at 7.50pm AEDT.

Fresh off a stunning AAMI Community Series performance where he collected a whopping 31 touches, Daicos was touted as a ready-made AFL footballer even before he was drafted by Collingwood with pick No.4 last year.

Daicos is, of course, the son of Collingwood legend Peter, and he will be lining up for his first AFL game alongside brother Josh.



Collingwood is also unveiling coach Craig McRae for his first official game in the hot seat, and off-season acquisition and former Bulldog Patrick Lipinski is another who is making a black and white debut.

Going Places: New Magpie Nick Daicos' journey to the AFL A behind-the-scenes look at the rise of draft star Nick Daicos

After a disappointing 2021 where St Kilda missed the finals despite high expectations (it charged into the top eight the previous season and won a final), coach Brett Ratten will be desperate to start 2022 on a victorious note.

The Saints will expose two debutants to AFL football after Ratten picked SANFL star Jack Hayes and Next Generation Academy graduate Mitch Owens for the clash, while another first-gamer in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will make his debut as the medical sub.



But they will be tested and are missing some class, with Paddy Ryder, Hunter Clark, Jack Billings, Zak Jones, and Jarryn Geary all unavailable due to various reasons.



So the stage is set for a huge night with a big crowd, and Marvel Stadium is offering $2 Four'N Twenty pies for this R1 cracker. But be sure to get there early as parking is already sold out.

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Collingwood: Tom Wilson

Match Previews R1: St. Kilda v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Magpies at Marvel Stadium.

St Kilda v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: D.Howard 20 B.Paton 33 C.Wilkie 44

HB: B.Hill 8 J.Battle 26 J.Sinclair 35

C: D.McKenzie 36 J.Gresham 4 R.Byrnes 13

HF: D.Butler 16 M.Wood 32 J.Higgins 22

F: T.Membrey 28 M.King 12 D.Kent 25

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 S.Ross 6

I/C: J.Webster 29 M.Owens 24 B.Crouch 5 J.Hayes 47

Emerg: N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 J.Lienert 31 B.Long 21 T.Campbell 38

New faces: Hayes, Owens, Wanganeen-Milera

Notable absentees: Ryder, Clark, Billings, Jones, Geary

COLLINGWOOD

B: I.Quaynor 3 D.Moore 30 J.Madgen 44

HB: S.Pendlebury - C 10 J.Howe 38 N.Daicos 35

C: J.Daicos 7 T.Adams 13 S.Sidebottom 22

HF: T.Bianco 8 B.Mihocek 41 B.McCreery 31

F: O.Henry 16 J.De Goey 2 J.Elliott 5

Foll: B.Grundy 4 P.Lipinski 1 J.Crisp 25

I/C: M.Cox 46 J.Noble 9 T.Brown 6 J.Ginnivan 33

Emerg: T.Wilson 12 C.Brown 17 D.Cameron 14 H.Harrison 36

New faces: Daicos, Lipinski

Notable absentees: Roughead, Hoskin-Elliott, Maynard