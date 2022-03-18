WEST Coast has been dealt yet another blow ahead of round one with Liam Ryan the latest player ruled out of Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

Ryan has been placed in the AFL health and safety protocols, joining Tim Kelly who is also in isolation.

The Eagles are already missing captain Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Oscar Allen, Liam Duggan, Jamie Cripps and Alex Witherden.

Former Tiger and recent SSP signing Patrick Naish is a confirmed starter for his club debut, while recent top-up player Declan Mountford is among the emergencies.

Patrick Naish during West Coast's clash with Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns will take a near full-strength side to Perth with Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult locked in for their club debuts, but there is no room for Alex Sexton in the 22.

Hawthorn has left out Tom Phillips for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne, but Changkuoth Jiath has been passed fit to play.

The rebuilding Hawks, who are without Ben McEvoy and Luke Breust, will hand debuts to Josh Ward and Connor MacDonald for Sam Mitchell's first game in charge.

Callum Coleman-Jones has made the final cut for the Roos, joining fellow big men Todd Goldstein and Tristian Xerri in the side.

No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis has been named on the half-forward flank, but veteran Josh Walker will miss after being placed in health and safety protocols.

Fremantle midfielder Darcy Tucker will be fit to take on Adelaide, but as revealed on Thursday, superstar skipper Nat Fyfe and gun ruckman Sean Darcy are both out.

The Crows will hand debutants to Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo, and Wayne Milera is confirmed for his first senior game since round two, 2020.

Matt Crouch is also in after missing all of last year, but there is no room for Lachie Sholl.

Friday, March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: D.Howard 20 B.Paton 33 C.Wilkie 44

HB: B.Hill 8 J.Battle 26 J.Sinclair 35

C: D.McKenzie 36 J.Gresham 4 R.Byrnes 13

HF: D.Butler 16 M.Wood 32 J.Higgins 22

F: T.Membrey 28 M.King 12 D.Kent 25

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 S.Ross 6

I/C: J.Webster 29 M.Owens 24 B.Crouch 5 J.Hayes 47

Emerg: N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 J.Lienert 31 B.Long 21 T.Campbell 38

New faces: Hayes, Owens

Notable absentees: Ryder, Clark, Billings, Jones, Geary

COLLINGWOOD

B: I.Quaynor 3 D.Moore 30 J.Madgen 44

HB: S.Pendlebury - C 10 J.Howe 38 N.Daicos 35

C: J.Daicos 7 T.Adams 13 S.Sidebottom 22

HF: T.Bianco 8 B.Mihocek 41 B.McCreery 31

F: O.Henry 16 J.De Goey 2 J.Elliott 5

Foll: B.Grundy 4 P.Lipinski 1 J.Crisp 25

I/C: M.Cox 46 J.Noble 9 T.Brown 6 J.Ginnivan 33

Emerg: T.Wilson 12 C.Brown 17 D.Cameron 14 H.Harrison 36

New faces: Daicos, Lipinski

Notable absentees: Roughead, Hoskin-Elliott, Maynard

Saturday, March 19

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: J.Kolodjashnij 8 S.De Koning 16 J.Henry 38

HB: Z.Tuohy 2 T.Stewart 44 M.Blicavs 46

C: M.Holmes 9 C.Guthrie 29 I.Smith 7

HF: T.Stengle 18 E.Ratugolea 17 B.Parfitt 3

F: J.Cameron 5 T.Hawkins 26 S.Higgins 4

Foll: R.Stanley 1 P.Dangerfield 35 J.Selwood - C 14

I/C: Z.Guthrie 39 L.Dahlhaus 40 B.Close 45 T.Atkins 30

Emerg: C.Stephens 12 F.Evans 31 Q.Narkle 19 C.Whyte 11

New faces: Stengle

Notable absentees: Duncan, Menegola, Rohan, Ceglar, O'Connor

ESSENDON

B: J.Stewart 17 J.Laverde 15 J.Kelly 29

HB: N.Hind 19 J.Ridley 14 D.Heppell - C 21

C: A.McGrath 1 Z.Merrett 7 N.Cox 13

HF: A.Perkins 16 K.Baldwin 26 D.Shiel 9

F: B.Ham 33 P.Wright 20 D.Smith 5

Foll: S.Draper 2 D.Parish 3 K.Langford 4

I/C: J.Caldwell 6 M.Guelfi 35 N.Martin 37 M.Redman 27

Emerg: T.Cutler 12 A.Phillips 34 B.Hobbs 8 A.Francis 10

New faces: Kelly, Baldwin, Martin

Notable absentees: Stringer, Jones, McDonald-Tipungwuti, Snelling

GWS Giants v Sydney at Accor Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: L.Keeffe 25 P.Davis 1 I.Cumming 13

HB: L.Whitfield 6 S.Taylor 15 H.Perryman 36

C: X.O'Halloran 33 J.Hopper 2 L.Ash 7

HF: T.Taranto 14 H.Himmelberg 27 D.Lloyd 38

F: B.Hill 37 J.Riccardi 26 J.Brander 31

Foll: M.Flynn 30 S.Coniglio 3 J.Kelly - C 22

I/C: C.Ward 8 T.Green 12 C.Idun 39 M.de Boer 24

Emerg: T.Bruhn 5 K.Briggs 32 J.Stein 42 R.Angwin 9

New faces: Brander

Notable absentees: Greene, Preuss, Daniels, Haynes, Hogan

SYDNEY

B: P.McCartin 39 D.Rampe 24 H.Cunningham 7

HB: B.Campbell 16 T.McCartin 30 J.McInerney 27

C: J.Rowbottom 8 J.Kennedy 12 D.Stephens 3

HF: E.Gulden 21 I.Heeney 5 W.Hayward 9

F: S.Wicks 15 L.Franklin 23 H.McLean 2

Foll: T.Hickey 31 L.Parker 26 O.Florent 13

I/C: A.Sheldrick 29 L.McDonald 6 C.Mills - C 14 N.Blakey 22

Emerg: S.Reid 20 C.O'Riordan 38 C.Sinclair 18 J.Bell 32

New faces: P.McCartin, Sheldrick

Notable absentees: Papley, Ladhams, C.Warner, Lloyd

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: D.Gardiner 27 H.Andrews 31 M.Adams 24

HB: B.Starcevich 37 D.Rich 10 C.Ah Chee 4

C: M.Robinson 5 D.Zorko - C 15 H.McCluggage 6

HF: Z.Bailey 33 D.McStay 25 L.McCarthy 11

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 C.Cameron 23

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Lyons 17 L.Neale 9

I/C: J.Berry 7 N.Cockatoo 12 D.Fort 32 N.Answerth 43

Emerg: J.Madden 14 T.Fullarton 21 H.Sharp 22 R.Mathieson 36

New faces: Fort

Notable absentees: Hipwood, Coleman

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.McKenzie 12 A.Aliir 21

HB: R.Bonner 26 T.Jonas - C 1 D.Byrne-Jones 33

C: D.Houston 5 O.Wines 16 K.Amon 15

HF: Z.Butters 18 M.Georgiades 19 C.Rozee 20

F: J.Finlayson 11 T.Marshall 4 R.Gray 9

Foll: S.Lycett 29 W.Drew 28 T.Boak 10

I/C: S.Powell-Pepper 2 L.Jones 34 X.Duursma 7 J.Mead 44

Emerg: S.Motlop 6 S.Hayes 25 S.Mayes 32 S.Skinner 31

New faces: Finlayson, Mead

Notable absentees: Dixon, Fantasia

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: B.Hardwick 15 S.Frost 8 D.Grainger-Barras 24

HB: F.Maginness 32 J.Sicily 6 J.Scrimshaw 14

C: J.Ward 25 J.Newcombe 44 H.Morrison 1

HF: C.Wingard 20 D.Moore 13 J.Worpel 5

F: J.Gunston 19 M.Lewis 2 M.Lynch 18

Foll: N.Reeves 37 J.O'Meara - C 10 T.Mitchell 3

I/C: L.Shiels 26 C.Jiath 9 C.Macdonald 31 C.Nash 11

Emerg: D.Howe 17 E.Jeka 39 T.Phillips 21 K.Hartigan 28

New faces: Ward, Macdonald, Lynch

Notable absentees: McEvoy, Breust, Day, Impey

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 K.Turner 28

HB: L.McDonald 11 B.McKay 23 A.Hall 43

C: J.Polec 13 T.Thomas 26 H.Greenwood 18

HF: C.Taylor 5 N.Larkey 20 J.Stephenson 2

F: J.Horne-Francis 6 C.Zurhaar 44 T.Xerri 38

Foll: T.Goldstein 22 J.Simpkin 12 L.Davies-Uniacke 9

I/C: J.Mahony 1 B.Scott 8 La.Young 17 C.Coleman-Jones 21

Emerg: T.Powell 24 C.Lazzaro 35 K.Hayden 37 E.Ford 40

New faces: Horne-Francis, Greenwood, Coleman-Jones

Notable absentees: Cunnington, Anderson, Phillips

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: T.Doedee 39 J.Butts 41 L.Brown 16

HB: B.Smith 33 N.Murray 28 C.Jones 1

C: J.Dawson 12 R.Sloane - C 9 M.Hinge 20

HF: N.McHenry 25 E.Himmelberg 34 B.Keays 2

F: J.Rachele 8 D.Fogarty 32 R.Thilthorpe 7

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 H.Schoenberg 26 M.Crouch 5

I/C: J.Rowe 31 A.McPherson 36 J.Soligo 14 W.Milera 30

Emerg: B.Cook 15 L.Sholl 38 L.Gollant 44 B.Frampton 22

New faces: Dawson, Rachele, Soligo

Notable absentees: Laird, Walker, Seedsman, Murphy

FREMANTLE

B: L.Ryan 13 A.Pearce 25 H.Chapman 27

HB: D.Tucker 18 B.Cox 36 J.Clark 6

C: A.Brayshaw 8 W.Brodie 17 M.Walters 10

HF: D.Mundy - C 16 J.Treacy 35 L.Schultz 5

F: M.Frederick 32 R.Lobb 37 L.Henry 23

Foll: L.Meek 22 C.Serong 3 S.Switkowski 39

I/C: B.Acres 9 B.Banfield 41 G.Logue 2 H.Young 26

Emerg: N.Erasmus 28 T.Colyer 33 B.Walker 31 M.Crowden 12

New faces: Clark, Brodie

Notable absentees: Taberner, Fyfe, Darcy

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: S.Hurn 25 T.Barrass 37 J.Rotham 35

HB: J.Nelson 30 J.McGovern 20 L.Foley 29

C: S.Petrevski-Seton 10 J.Redden 8 Z.Langdon 7

HF: J.Petruccelle 21 H.Dixon 41 W.Rioli 44

F: J.Jones 31 J.Kennedy 17 J.Waterman 2

Foll: N.Naitanui - C 9 X.O'Neill 24 A.Gaff 3

I/C: B.Hough 19 P.Naish 43 H.Edwards 42 B.Williams 32

Emerg: I.Winder 22 J.Williams 34 C.Jamieson 40 D.Mountford 52

New faces: Petrevski-Seton, Hough, Naish, Dixon

Notable absentees: Darling, Kelly, Shuey, Yeo, Sheed, Allen, Duggan, Cripps, Chesser, Witherden, Ryan

GOLD COAST

B: D.Swallow 24 S.Collins 25 S.Lemmens 23

HB: L.Weller 14 C.Ballard 10 W.Powell 27

C: J.Sharp 20 T.Miller - C 11 B.Ellis 4

HF: N.Holman 7 L.Casboult 30 J.Lukosius 13

F: I.Rankine 22 M.Chol 1 B.Ainsworth 9

Foll: J.Witts 28 M.Rowell 18 N.Anderson 15

I/C: A.Davies 5 B.Fiorini 8 C.Graham 46 D.Macpherson 44

Emerg: C.Burgess 29 S.Flanders 26 N.Moyle 49 A.Sexton 6

New faces: Chol, Casboult

Notable absentees: King, Bowes