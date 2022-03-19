Lance Franklin revs up the crowd after a goal in round five, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

LANCE Franklin is a confirmed starter for Sydney as it lines up against crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney at 5.10pm AEDT.

Neither team made any late changes, meaning Buddy will be prowling the ground looking for five majors to put him in elite company as a member of the 1000 goal club.

CHASING 1000: Every goal Lance Franklin has kicked in his AFL career Check out every single one of Lance Franklin's 995 goals during his remarkable AFL journey

GWS Giants v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn

Sydney: Colin O’Riordan

Match Previews R1: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Swans at Accor Stadium.

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Francis Evans

Essendon: Tom Cutler