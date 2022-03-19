LANCE Franklin is a confirmed starter for Sydney as it lines up against crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney at 5.10pm AEDT.
Neither team made any late changes, meaning Buddy will be prowling the ground looking for five majors to put him in elite company as a member of the 1000 goal club.
GWS Giants v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn
Sydney: Colin O’Riordan
Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Francis Evans
Essendon: Tom Cutler