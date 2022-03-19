ESSENDON kicks off a season of big expectations at the MCG at 2.10pm AEDT, but will be without star forward Jake Stringer for the clash against Geelong, along with Will Snelling who finished third in the Bombers' best and fairest last season.

Stringer's match-winning abilities got the Bombers over the line more than once in 2021, but without the enigmatic star or the equally exciting Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti stalking the forward half the load will fall on Peter Wright, young gun Archie Perkins and first-gamer Kaine Baldwin to hit the scoreboard.

Geelong: Francis Evans

Essendon: Tom Cutler

Fellow debutant Nick Martin will also run out against the Cats after arriving at Windy Hill in the Supplemental Selection Period, as will Jake Kelly who moved from Adelaide as a free agent.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has plenty of its own to prove after another top-four finish that failed to deliver a flag, but it will have its work cut out with classy midfield duo Mitch Duncan and Sam Menegola missing, while speedy forward Gary Rohan is out with hip and back issues.

Former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle will make his first appearance since being signed by the Cats as a delisted free agent late last year, with Shaun Higgins and Luke Dahlhaus both selected to start the season in Chris Scott's 22.

Match Previews R1: Geelong v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Cats and Bombers at the MCG.

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: J.Kolodjashnij 8 S.De Koning 16 J.Henry 38

HB: Z.Tuohy 2 T.Stewart 44 M.Blicavs 46

C: M.Holmes 9 C.Guthrie 29 I.Smith 7

HF: T.Stengle 18 E.Ratugolea 17 B.Parfitt 3

F: J.Cameron 5 T.Hawkins 26 S.Higgins 4

Foll: R.Stanley 1 P.Dangerfield 35 J.Selwood - C 14

I/C: Z.Guthrie 39 L.Dahlhaus 40 B.Close 45 T.Atkins 30

Emerg: C.Stephens 12 F.Evans 31 Q.Narkle 19 C.Whyte 11

New faces: Stengle

Notable absentees: Duncan, Menegola, Rohan, Ceglar, O'Connor

ESSENDON

B: J.Stewart 17 J.Laverde 15 J.Kelly 29

HB: N.Hind 19 J.Ridley 14 D.Heppell - C 21

C: A.McGrath 1 Z.Merrett 7 N.Cox 13

HF: A.Perkins 16 K.Baldwin 26 D.Shiel 9

F: B.Ham 33 P.Wright 20 D.Smith 5

Foll: S.Draper 2 D.Parish 3 K.Langford 4

I/C: J.Caldwell 6 M.Guelfi 35 N.Martin 37 M.Redman 27

Emerg: T.Cutler 12 A.Phillips 34 B.Hobbs 8 A.Francis 10

New faces: Kelly, Baldwin, Martin

Notable absentees: Stringer, Jones, McDonald-Tipungwuti, Snelling