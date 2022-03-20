West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Isaiah Winder
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
EAGLES v SUNS Follow it LIVE from 3.40pm ACDT
Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
Fremantle: Travis Colyer
CROWS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE from 3.40pm ACDT
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: None
North Melbourne: Jared Polec (ankle) replaced by Tom Powell
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Tom Phillips
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
HAWKS v KANGAS Full match coverage and stats