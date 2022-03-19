NORTH Melbourne veteran Jared Polec will miss today's clash against Hawthorn due to an ankle issue.
The left-footer has been replaced by 20-year-old Tom Powell, who was taken with pick No.13 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, and played 13 games in his debut season.
Polec has played 40 games in three seasons for the Roos, and 146 overall.
Charlie Lazzaro is the Roos' medical sub.
Hawthorn is unchanged, with former Pie Tom Phillips its medical sub.
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: None
North Melbourne: Jared Polec (ankle) replaced by Tom Powell
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Tom Phillips
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Hopesof a bright future come in different forms for Hawthorn and North Melbourne when they face off against each other on the MCG at 1.10pm AEDT.
For the Hawks it's the beginning of a new era under skipper-turned-coach Sam Mitchell, while the Roos will roll out No.1 draftee Jason Horne-Francis.
Callum Coleman-Jones and Hugh Greenwood will also make their club debuts for North, Coleman-Jones more likely to get a run down forward than on the ball, with David Noble rewarding ruckman Tristan Xerri for an impressive pre-season.
>>FOLLOW THE STATS LIVE WHEN THE GAME BEGINS
>>KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Veteran Ben Cunnington will be missing as he deals with a reoccurrence of testicular cancer, and fellow midfielderJed Anderson isn't up to speed after a late start to his pre-season.
However, Horne-Francis' debut will have Kangas fans bounding to the G to get a first look at one of the most highly touted debutants for many a year.
Hawthorn will be without captain Ben McEvoy and gun forward Luke Breust due to health and safety protocols, but the Hawks have their own dream teen in first-round pick Josh Ward who has produced a very impressive pre-season.
Fellow draftee Connor Macdonald will also debut, and ruckman Max Lynch will wear brown and gold for the first time after three games with Collingwood.
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
B: B.Hardwick 15 S.Frost 8 D.Grainger-Barras 24
HB: F.Maginness 32 J.Sicily 6 J.Scrimshaw 14
C: J.Ward 25 J.Newcombe 44 H.Morrison 1
HF: C.Wingard 20 D.Moore 13 J.Worpel 5
F: J.Gunston 19 M.Lewis 2 M.Lynch 18
Foll: N.Reeves 37 J.O'Meara - C 10 T.Mitchell 3
I/C: L.Shiels 26 C.Jiath 9 C.Macdonald 31 C.Nash 11
Emerg: D.Howe 17 E.Jeka 39 T.Phillips 21 K.Hartigan 28
New faces: Ward, Macdonald, Lynch
Notable absentees: McEvoy, Breust, Day, Impey
NORTH MELBOURNE
B: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 K.Turner 28
HB: L.McDonald 11 B.McKay 23 A.Hall 43
C: J.Polec 13 T.Thomas 26 H.Greenwood 18
HF: C.Taylor 5 N.Larkey 20 J.Stephenson 2
F: J.Horne-Francis 6 C.Zurhaar 44 T.Xerri 38
Foll: T.Goldstein 22 J.Simpkin 12 L.Davies-Uniacke 9
I/C: J.Mahony 1 B.Scott 8 La.Young 17 C.Coleman-Jones 21
Emerg: T.Powell 24 C.Lazzaro 35 K.Hayden 37 E.Ford 40
New faces: Horne-Francis, Greenwood, Coleman-Jones
Notable absentees: Cunnington, Anderson, Phillips