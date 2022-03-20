Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl

Fremantle: Travis Colyer

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: None

North Melbourne: Jared Polec (ankle) replaced by Tom Powell

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Tom Phillips

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Hopes of a bright future come in different forms for Hawthorn and North Melbourne when they face off against each other on the MCG at 1.10pm AEDT.

For the Hawks it's the beginning of a new era under skipper-turned-coach Sam Mitchell, while the Roos will roll out No.1 draftee Jason Horne-Francis.

Callum Coleman-Jones and Hugh Greenwood will also make their club debuts for North, Coleman-Jones more likely to get a run down forward than on the ball, with David Noble rewarding ruckman Tristan Xerri for an impressive pre-season.

Veteran Ben Cunnington will be missing as he deals with a reoccurrence of testicular cancer, and fellow midfielderJed Anderson isn't up to speed after a late start to his pre-season.

However, Horne-Francis' debut will have Kangas fans bounding to the G to get a first look at one of the most highly touted debutants for many a year.

Hawthorn will be without captain Ben McEvoy and gun forward Luke Breust due to health and safety protocols, but the Hawks have their own dream teen in first-round pick Josh Ward who has produced a very impressive pre-season.

Fellow draftee Connor Macdonald will also debut, and ruckman Max Lynch will wear brown and gold for the first time after three games with Collingwood.

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: B.Hardwick 15 S.Frost 8 D.Grainger-Barras 24

HB: F.Maginness 32 J.Sicily 6 J.Scrimshaw 14

C: J.Ward 25 J.Newcombe 44 H.Morrison 1

HF: C.Wingard 20 D.Moore 13 J.Worpel 5

F: J.Gunston 19 M.Lewis 2 M.Lynch 18

Foll: N.Reeves 37 J.O'Meara - C 10 T.Mitchell 3

I/C: L.Shiels 26 C.Jiath 9 C.Macdonald 31 C.Nash 11

Emerg: D.Howe 17 E.Jeka 39 T.Phillips 21 K.Hartigan 28

New faces: Ward, Macdonald, Lynch

Notable absentees: McEvoy, Breust, Day, Impey

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 K.Turner 28

HB: L.McDonald 11 B.McKay 23 A.Hall 43

C: J.Polec 13 T.Thomas 26 H.Greenwood 18

HF: C.Taylor 5 N.Larkey 20 J.Stephenson 2

F: J.Horne-Francis 6 C.Zurhaar 44 T.Xerri 38

Foll: T.Goldstein 22 J.Simpkin 12 L.Davies-Uniacke 9

I/C: J.Mahony 1 B.Scott 8 La.Young 17 C.Coleman-Jones 21

Emerg: T.Powell 24 C.Lazzaro 35 K.Hayden 37 E.Ford 40

New faces: Horne-Francis, Greenwood, Coleman-Jones

Notable absentees: Cunnington, Anderson, Phillips