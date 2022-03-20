The AFL advises the Match Review of Saturday's games during Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.



Charges laid:

Sam Draper, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Esava Ratugolea, Geelong, during the third quarter of the Round One match between Geelong and Essendon played at MCG on Saturday, March 19, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Is Draper in trouble for this hit on Ratugolea? Sam Draper could face MRO scrutiny after collecting Esava Ratugolea in the ribs

Mitch Robinson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with forceful Front-On Contact against Xavier Duursma, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round One match between Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide played at The Gabba on Saturday, March 19, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.