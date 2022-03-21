Brisbane's Mitch Robinson in action against Port Adelaide in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE will challenge Mitch Robinson's one-match suspension for his front-on bump on Port Adelaide's Xavier Duursma at the AFL Tribunal this week.

Robinson's bump during Brisbane's win on Saturday night was graded as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact.

>>WATCH THE INCIDENT IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Duursma left the field in the opening term with a collarbone injury, although coach Ken Hinkley was confident it wasn't anything too serious.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Robinson could be in MRO trouble after this heavy bump Mitch Robinson may be in MRO trouble after this incident involving Xavier Duursma

If Robinson's appeal fails, he will miss this Saturday's clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Bombers ruckman Sam Draper was slapped with a $2000 fine for a strike to the midriff of Geelong's Esava Ratugolea.

That incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and body contact.