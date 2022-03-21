The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

PHONE BATTERIES took a hammering over the weekend as the first round of Toyota AFL Fantasy saw coaches constantly refreshing their team … hoping for scores to increase.

For some, like The Traders, they didn’t increase quick enough.

The defenders let many coaches down, but their poor scores were offset by the abundance of rookies who racked up plenty of the ball. A record number of sub-$300k players scored Fantasy tons in round one with five cracking 100 and seeing hefty price increases.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Trading advice ahead of round two is simple. Make sure you’ve got the best of the cash cows for that all-important cash generation.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie cover the pressing issues for Fantasy Classic and Draft as they try not to jump to too many conclusions based on one week of data.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - Roy's son beat him by 200 points this week.

4:45 - The Traders' scores and rankings weren't exactly what they were expecting.

8:15 - George Hewett was one of the defenders who stood up.

11:10 - A trio of defenders get the -3 this week, led by Jack Crisp and his 51.

14:30 - The winner for round one scored 2281 in Fantasy Classic, but are left short on the bench.

17:40 - Popular rookie Sam De Koning will miss under concussion protocols.

20:15 - Some possible DPP additions are discussed.

23:00 - Popular trade options.

24:45 - The Traders reveal their early trade thoughts for Toyota.

26:35 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

29:25 - Calvin says to be wary of changing structure of your team based on one week of data.

31:30 - Ranking Patrick Lipinski, Tom Green and Jye Caldwell.

35:45 - Thoughts on Tristan Xerri's game.

40:40 - Roy has concerns on Aaron Hall despite his epic scoring.

44:20 - Can you drop Max Gawn for a cash grab? Is Tim English an option?

47:30 - How to determine who to hold and fold after round one.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.