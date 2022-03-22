Adelaide's Rory Sloane walks off Adelaide Oval after the loss to Fremantle in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE captain Rory Sloane has had his one-game ban for contact to the eye region downgraded to a fine.

It means he will play in Saturday's game against Collingwood at the MCG.

Sloane's evidence on Tuesday night that he would never intentionally make contact with an opponent's eye, given his own extensive injury history, was accepted by the Tribunal jury.

The Crows onballer acknowledged the incident involving Fremantle utility Blake Acres last Sunday was low impact and high contact, but argued it was careless rather than intentional.

After several minutes of deliberating, the Tribunal ruled in his favour.

Adelaide's Rory Sloane in action against Fremantle in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a big night at the tribunal, with West Coast forward Willie Rioli and Brisbane's Mitch Robinson challenging their own one-game bans.

In his evidence, Sloane detailed his own history of facial and eye injuries because of football, including a detached retina last year that had the potential to end his career.

"I'm very aware of what even just a little scratch in the eye can do, even just a poke," he said.

"There's no way I'd go after anyone's eye because I'm very aware of the damage it can cause.

"I was super close to being finished in football and close to losing my eyesight so there's no way I'd go near anyone's eye."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crow blow as Sloane done with eye injury Rory Sloane cops some friendly fire in the middle of the ground and will be forced to sit out the rest of the game

Sloane added he was "genuinely shocked" when made aware of the charge.

Rioli made his comeback in Sunday's loss to Gold Coast after serving a two-year ban for doping violations, but his bump on Suns young gun Matt Rowell earned him a one-game suspension.

Brisbane on Monday confirmed they would challenge the one-match suspension handed to Mitch Robinson for forceful front-on contact against Port Adelaide's Xavier Duursma.

Duursma suffered a collarbone injury and is no certainty to play in round two.

More to come