Bailey Smith under pressure from Christian Petracca during the round one clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Although it may feel like it, it’s not a time to panic. There were plenty of under-performing players in round one, but wield the axe wisely, you picked them for a reason. Last year Touk Miller and Jack Steele had a bad first round and look how that ended up. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty who deserve the chop but I think it’s wise to prioritise bringing in any of the impressive cash cows you may have missed like Nic Martin or Jack Hayes and then luxury trade after that.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) +$76,000

Jack Hayes (FWD/RUC, $63,000) +$63,000

Dan Houston (DEF, $720,000) +$50,000

Bailey Smith (MID, $781,000) +$48,000

Nick Daicos (MID, $332,000) +$48,000

Josh Daicos lands a kiss on Nick Daicos after Collingwood's win over St Kilda in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) -$62,000

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) -59,000

Dayne Zorko (MID, $860,000) -$53,000

Dion Prestia (MID, $732,000) -$37,000

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $819,000) -$35,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nic Martin (MID, $266,000) - 44

Jack Haynes (RUC/FWD, $253,000) - 31

Nick Daicos (MID, $332,000) - 7

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $327,000) - 7

Tyson Stengle (FWD, $344,000) - 3

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stengle wows in first outing as a Cat Tyson Stengle produced a special four-goal haul in his first outing as a Cat

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Dayne Zorko (MID, $860,000) 168

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 159

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $959,000) 149

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 149

Touk Miller (MID, $1,001,000 147

BUY

Bailey Smith

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID, $781,000

Now that we have seen the CBAs are there is no reason not to launch into selecting the hard running Dog. His massive score of 154 increased his price by $48k but he is still a bargain at under $800K. He has a break even of just 52 to ensure his price continues to sky rocket.

Nic Martin

Essendon

FWD, $266,000

After one of the all time great debuts, the mature age Bomber is as close to a must have as you can get. His five goal, ten mark performance made him the sixth highest scorer for the round with 130 and leaves him with an unheard of break even of -44 leading into his match up with the Lions.

Tom Green

GWS GIANTS

MID, $646,000

We all love a break out player and it appears the hard nosed Giant is about to do it before our eyes. He racked up 30 disposals, took five marks, laid seven tackles and kicked two goals for a game high 133. He has a BE of just 39 and remains a bargain price leading into his game against the Tigers

Also consider: Jack Hayes, James Sicily, Patrick Limpnski, Isaac Heeney

Jack Hayes celebrates a goal on debut in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Max Gawn

MELBOURNE

RUC, $892,000

Big Max made the ‘set and forget’ strategy look more like ‘set and regret’. He dropped marks, gave away free kicks and mis-timed leaps at the ball, eventually going on to score just 79. His role is still there despite sharing time in the ruck and he will bounce back this week against the Suns.

Jack Crisp

COLLINGWOOD

DEF/MID, $819,000

The Pies endurance machine showed that more midfield time is not always a good thing. With the ball moving swiftly around the ground, Crisp looked a step off the pace and couldn’t get his hands on the ball. Hopefully as the game slows down following round one quickfire, he comes back into his own and accumulates.

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $778,000

The hard running Giant looked to be a bargain price prior to round one, only to play one of his least memorable game in recent times. He scored just 69 points for 54 per cents of coaches which gives him a break even of 120. Thankfully he is more than capable of reaching that this week.

Also consider: Jayden Short, Matt Crouch, Dustin Martin

Melbourne's Max Gawn celebrates a goal during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Dayne Zorko

BRISBANE

MID, $860,000

The Lion skipper looks likely to miss time after an interrupted pre season battling achilles complaints. Unfortunately for his owners, he only managed 32 before he felt a pop in his calf while playing more time than we are accustomed to at the defensive end of the ground. He has a BE of 168.

Justin McInerney

SYDNEY

DEF/MID, $565,000

Following an outstanding finish to 2021 and impressing on the wing during the AAMI series, McInerney had a disappointing game against the Swans, managing just 43 points and dropping $18k. He only took one mark and he didn’t lay a tackle which leaves him a break-even of 92. Unfortunately he has to be traded for a player moving in the other direction.

Tarryn Thomas

NORTH MELBOURNE

MID/FWD, $659,000

I’m a big fan of the star in the making and it is justifiable to back him in but with players like Issac Heeney dominating for around the same price, it may be best to pull a trade straight away. Thomas managed just 49 points and dropped $18k leaving him with a BE of 109.

Also consider: Jordan Ridley, Daniel Rioli, Christian Salem, Wayne Milera

Worth holding McInerney or side swapping to Sicdawg if have 30 green dots? — Adam Lee (@adam_lee23) March 22, 2022

I don’t think McInerney will be that bad again. Having said that, It can be easy to be a forgotten man on the SCG wing. Sic Dawg Sicily had an easy match up against the Roos, but he looked great and I tick this trade off.

is crisp to Lipinski a good trade — Robert Gray (@RobertG73489965) March 22, 2022

This is an interesting one. That is as bad as I have seen Crisp play and it’s unlikely he reaches a low like that again for the year. As the game naturally slows in the coming weeks, he will return to his best. Having said that, if you are in a position to luxury trade and cash grab like that, it’s a tick from me.

Mccartin or xerri more of a must have — franky (@Damo46and2) March 22, 2022

Both are great options but given the lack of depth in the backline, I would grab McCartin.

Is Tom Green a real 3rd year breakout ? like we thought serong would be and should i go McInerney to him ? — Constantgin (@theconstantgin) March 22, 2022

This is a risk I’d be willing to take, Green was outstanding!

What does your 8yr old plan to do? pic.twitter.com/cCgRKM93LA — Ben Stevens (@1_bstevens) March 22, 2022

He will need to plan a new hobby if I hear how much he is beating me by one more time.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.