Adam Cerra, George Hewett and Corey Durdin celebrate Carlton's R1 win over Richmond on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be missing another star with top-line recruit Adam Cerra entering the AFL's health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Cerra is ruled out of Thursday night’s clash with the Western Bulldogs, along with Jack Martin who entered the H&S protocols last Friday.

All other players have returned negative test results this morning.



More to come