Paddy Dow and Kaine Baldwin put their names back in the frame for a senior berth. Pictures: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday March 25, 5.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Veteran Ryan Lester was among the Lions' best in their 42-point loss to Carlton.

The leadership member racked up 22 kicks among 28 disposals, as well as eight marks and two tackles.

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson had six clearances to go with his 24 possessions, while young gun Deven Robertson kicked a goal to go with his 22 touches.

Exciting forward Kai Lohmann, who was taken with pick No.20 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, booted two goals and had 17 touches in an impressive performance.

Fullarton snaps the first of the season for the Lions ?



Tune in: https://t.co/dBCbjKhgzz pic.twitter.com/bzMlyWQZFK — #VFL / #VFLW (@VFL) March 25, 2022

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday March 25, 5.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow has put his name in the mix for a senior recall after starring in the Blues' 42-point win over Brisbane on Friday.

The No.3 draft pick from the 2017 NAB AFL Draft racked up 32 touches, had seven clearances and kicked in a goal in a best-on-ground performance.

Jack Newnes did his chances of senior selection on harm with 30 possessions and a goal, while Matthew Cottrell was also prominent with 25 and a goal.

First-year forward Jesse Motlop was lively with 15 possessions, but failed to kick a major from his two shots at goal.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill at Victoria Park, Sunday March 27, 12.10pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

First-round pick Ben Hobbs made a strong claim for an AFL debut in the Bombers' VFL side, picking up 19 touches, six tackles and seven clearances.

Fresh off making his senior debut last week, key forward Kaine Baldwin booted three goals from 14 touches, while Andrew Phillips booted one goal and had 23 hitouts.

Mature-age recruit Garrett McDonagh managed 17 touches.

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Unused as the medical sub for Geelong's AFL team on Friday night, Quinton Narkle put on a strong showing in the Cats' VFL side on Saturday, picking up 25 touches and six clearances.

Gryan Miers booted two goals and took six marks in the Cats' 28-point win over Essendon as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Irish defender Mark O'Connor made another big step in his bid for senior selection after injury, picking up 17 touches and taking eight marks.

Young trio Nick Stevens, Mitch Knevitt (seven tackles) and Cooper Stephens (nine clearances) also had strong showings, picking up 22, 21 and 20 touches respectively.

Senior-listed rookie Oliver Dempsey booted three goals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Northern Bullants at Metricon Stadium, Saturday March 26 at 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Josh Corbett had a day out for Gold Coast's VFL side against Preston, booting five goals from 10 disposals.

Jy Farrar had 24 touches and took 10 marks, while Connor Budarick had 22 touches and 10 marks.

Playing forward, tall Chris Burgess took six marks and booted three goals.

Pre-season supplemental James Tsitas pushed his case or senior selection, picking up 26 touches and a game-high seven clearances, while Malcolm Rosas had 20 touches and kicked three goals.

Our VFL boys secure a Round 1 win over the Northern Bullants!



?? 20.11.131

? 11.10.76 pic.twitter.com/IcZ6cIOOXb — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) March 26, 2022

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Port Melbourne at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday March 27, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill at Victoria Park, Sunday March 27, 12.10pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday March 27, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demon's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Williamstown at Arden Street Oval, Sunday March 27, 4.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Southport at Swinburne Centre, Sunday March 27, 11.35am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday March 27, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Western Bulldogs v Sydney at VU Whitten Oval, Friday March 25, 4.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Sydney recruit Peter Ladhams did his chances of senior call-up no harm after playing a starring role in the Swans' 44-point win over Footscray.

The former Power big man had 18 hitouts, 18 disposals, eight marks and booted two goals as he rotated between the ruck and up forward.

Former NAB AFL Rising Star winner Lewy Taylor had the ball on a string with 30 kicks among his 38 touches and a whopping 20 marks.

Fellow accumulator Ryan Clarke also racked up 38 possessions and James Bell had it 31 times in another strong performance.

Joel Amartey and Callum Sinclair both kicked three goals each up forward.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Western Bulldogs v Sydney at VU Whitten Oval, Friday March 25, 4.35pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Rookie Robbie McComb was the pick of the Dogs on a tough evening when they were soundly beaten by Sydney by 44 points.

The 25-year-old, who was drafted in last year's Rookie Draft, racked up a massive 36 touches, had nine clearance and booted a goal.

Youngster Rhylee West was also prominent in the middle with eight clearances to go with his 24 touches, while veteran Mitch Wallis had 26 touches and won nine clearances.

Stef Martin had 24 hitouts to win the ruck battle, while dropped swingman Josh Schache booted two goals playing up forward.