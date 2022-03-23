IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Bulldogs' 'massive loss', Carlton's 'incredible healer'
- Ashley Hansen has to be the 'main man' tonight, not Voss
- The MRO, Tribunal, the whole mechanism is 'severely broken, and unworkable'
- Private ownership: 'The expansion of the AFL has been a massive money drain'
- 'Some form of official pitch will come, I believe, in the next six months' for private ownership of Gold Coast, GWS or both …'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Some big team selection news for tonight's match
2:15 – Is Sam Walsh being rushed back?
5:45 – The next big footy rivalry
8:25 – Nic Martin forced out of the side for round two
10:16 – An urgent priority for Brad Scott … today
14:16 – Nat and Damo debate private ownership of clubs
18:35 – Could Ash Barty pull on the boots?