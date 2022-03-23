Matt Rowell during Gold Coast's official team photo shoot at Metricon Stadium on February 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Bulldogs' 'massive loss', Carlton's 'incredible healer'

- Ashley Hansen has to be the 'main man' tonight, not Voss

- The MRO, Tribunal, the whole mechanism is 'severely broken, and unworkable'

- Private ownership: 'The expansion of the AFL has been a massive money drain'

- 'Some form of official pitch will come, I believe, in the next six months' for private ownership of Gold Coast, GWS or both …'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Some big team selection news for tonight's match

2:15 – Is Sam Walsh being rushed back?

5:45 – The next big footy rivalry

8:25 – Nic Martin forced out of the side for round two

10:16 – An urgent priority for Brad Scott … today

14:16 – Nat and Damo debate private ownership of clubs

18:35 – Could Ash Barty pull on the boots?