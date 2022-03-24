CAN CARLTON continue its hot start and take down the Western Bulldogs in a Thursday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium?

The Blues started new life under Michael Voss with a shock win over Richmond last week and could really set up their season with another upset over last year's beaten grand finalists.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Dogs v Blues from 7.20pm AEDT

But they will have to do so without Voss and stars Adam Cerra and Jack Martin, who are all isolating due to health and safety protocols.

Gun recruit Adam Cerra celebrates a goal during the round one clash between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Walsh has made an extraordinarily quick recovery from an ankle injury to return to the team, along with Lachie Fogarty.



>>CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TEAMS

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Bailey Williams

Carlton: Lachie Plowman

The Dogs are reeling after last week's defeat to Melbourne and will be without emerging superstar Bailey Smith due to a hip injury, while coach Luke Beveridge has dropped Josh Schache Bailey Williams.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who was an unused substitute last week, has been elevated to the starting 22, along with Taylor Duryea and Anthony Scott.