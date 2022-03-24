ESSENDON will welcome back powerful forward Jake Stringer against Brisbane on Saturday afternoon as the Bombers seek to bounce back from their round one thrashing at the hands of Geelong.

Stringer didn't play any pre-season games as he recovered from groin soreness and was absent from the season opener at the MCG.

However, he will be an important addition to a side that will be without important utility Kyle Langford for up to 10 weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Cats.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL EXCHANGE: 'Confidence-killing' start has Dons staring at 0-3 The AFL Exchange team look at why the Bombers are facing a grim opening to 2022

Essendon coach Ben Rutten said the Bombers had pored over the footage from their 66-point defeat against Geelong.

"It was a disappointing performance from us, we’ve reviewed it individually and as a group," Rutten said.

"We’re looking forward for a response this week."

