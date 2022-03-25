IT'S ANOTHER AFL blockbuster when Sydney takes on Geelong tonight at the SCG, and once again all eyes will be on Lance Franklin as he gears up to kick his 1000th career goal.
Needless to say, however, this A-grade clash between two teams expected to play finals will almost be a sideshow, as the fans flock to the ground to share the Buddymania.
The Swans superstar needs just four more goals to become just the sixth player to reach the magical milestone. But there's another impressive milestone flying under the radar, with Geelong champion Joel Selwood equalling Stephen Kernahan's AFL/VFL record for most games (226) as a captain.
Franklin added just one goal in the Swans' opening-round win over cross-town rivals GWS last week, taking his career tally to 996.
If Buddy slots four more against the Cats, there are tentative plans for a break of up to 20 minutes. The last time a player kicked 100 goals was in 1996 by Geelong legend Gary Ablett snr.
Franklin was at the centre of the AFL's last crowd invasion back in 2008 when he kicked his 100th goal of the season in the Hawks' final home and away match of the season.
"We just don't talk about it as much as people in the media talk about it," Swans coach John Longmire told 3AW during the week.
"If and when it happens, there will be a break for as long as it needs to clear the field.n It's a great thrill to have a player in that vicinity...but it will happen when it will happen."
Sydney defender Jake Lloyd and young gun Chad Warner both return for tonight's clash after missing last week due to health and safety protocols.
The Swans lose wingman Justin McInerney to injury with draftee Angus Sheldrick omitted after making his debut in round one.
The Cats have rested veteran Shaun Higgins but are boosted by the return of star midfielder Mitch Duncan, with defender Jed Bews also returning. - with AAP