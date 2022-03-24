Patrick Cripps acknowledges the fans after the round two win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on March 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Curnow/McKay overtake Hawkins/Cameron as the best pairing in the game?

- Why Damo's starting to get caught up like the Carlton supporters'

- 'History doesn't look too kindly on an 0-2 start' Dogs' concerns

- 'It's fascinating that only two weeks into the season we're already exploring top-up players'

- Jaidyn Stephenson fall from grace

In this episode ...

0:00 – Charlie Curnow reminds us all of us his supreme talent

3:02 – Do the Blues have the best pairing of key forwards in the AFL?

5:00 – Sam Walsh slots straight back in

6:34 – Was the Blues' skipper underdone for two straight years?

8:09 – The Bulldogs' concern that keeps appearing

11:02 – The Eagles bring in some players and lose some others

13:24 – Two coaches make selection statements

15:45 – Why Buddy may need to wait another week for his 1000th goal