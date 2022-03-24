IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Curnow/McKay overtake Hawkins/Cameron as the best pairing in the game?
- Why Damo's starting to get caught up like the Carlton supporters' 
- 'History doesn't look too kindly on an 0-2 start' Dogs' concerns
- 'It's fascinating that only two weeks into the season we're already exploring top-up players'
- Jaidyn Stephenson fall from grace

In this episode ... 

0:00 – Charlie Curnow reminds us all of us his supreme talent

3:02 – Do the Blues have the best pairing of key forwards in the AFL?

5:00 – Sam Walsh slots straight back in

6:34 – Was the Blues' skipper underdone for two straight years?

8:09 – The Bulldogs' concern that keeps appearing

11:02 – The Eagles bring in some players and lose some others

13:24 – Two coaches make selection statements

15:45 – Why Buddy may need to wait another week for his 1000th goal 

 

 

 