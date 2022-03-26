CAN COLLINGWOOD continue its resurgence under new coach Craig McRae with a win over Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday?

The Magpies opened the season with a barnstorming victory over St Kilda and will have their tails up against the visiting Crows.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Magpies v Crows from 1.45pm AEDT

Nick Daicos starred on debut last week and there's no doubt Pies fans will flock to the 'G to watch the father-son gun strut his stuff.

He will be joined in the team by Nathan Kreuger, who will run out for the first time in black and white since crossing from Geelong, and Will Hoskin-Elliott who missed last week under the AFL's health and safety protocols.

But the Pies will need to find a replacement for Mason Cox, who is out with an ankle injury, while Trent Bianco has been omitted.

The Crows will be desperate for the four points after just falling short against Fremantle in a frantic finish last weekend.

Coach Matthew Nicks has dropped defender Wayne Milera, young forward Riley Thilthorpe and first-year wingman Jake Soligo for the clash, with Lachlan Gollant, Luke Pedlar and Brayden Cook recalled to the side.

Lachlan Scholl, who came on as the medical sub last week, has been elevated to the starting 22.