Tex Wanganeen in the thick of it during Essendon's intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE NEXT chapter of the Wanganeen legacy continues with Tex Wanganeen, son of Gavin, to debut as Essendon's medical sub on Saturday afternoon.

Just weeks after signing as a pre-season supplemental selection, 18-year-old Wanganeen was named as the Bombers' 23rd player for their clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

Coincidentally, Wanganeen's cousin Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera also debuted as a medical sub last round, for St Kilda.

Neither the Bombers nor the Lions have made any late changes ahead of their clash.

Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Tex Wanganeen

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

Medical subs

Collingwood: Darcy Cameron

Adelaide: Jake Soligo

FOLLOW IT LIVE Pies v Crows