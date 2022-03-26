THE NEXT chapter of the Wanganeen legacy continues with Tex Wanganeen, son of Gavin, to debut as Essendon's medical sub on Saturday afternoon.
Just weeks after signing as a pre-season supplemental selection, 18-year-old Wanganeen was named as the Bombers' 23rd player for their clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.
Coincidentally, Wanganeen's cousin Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera also debuted as a medical sub last round, for St Kilda.
Neither the Bombers nor the Lions have made any late changes ahead of their clash.
Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Tex Wanganeen
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
Medical subs
Collingwood: Darcy Cameron
Adelaide: Jake Soligo
