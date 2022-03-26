Gold Coast's Izak Rankine poses for a photo on March 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast small forward Izak Rankine is a late out for Saturday night's contest with Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

Rankine, who kicked four goals in the round one win against West Coast, did not recover from a corked quad.

He has been replaced by Sam Flanders.

>>CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TEAMS

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Izak Rankine replaced in selected side by Sam Flanders

Melbourne: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

Hawthorn: Tom Phillips

Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Tex Wanganeen

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

Medical subs

Collingwood: Darcy Cameron

Adelaide: Jake Soligo

FOLLOW IT LIVE Pies v Crows