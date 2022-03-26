GOLD Coast small forward Izak Rankine is a late out for Saturday night's contest with Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.
Rankine, who kicked four goals in the round one win against West Coast, did not recover from a corked quad.
He has been replaced by Sam Flanders.
Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 7.00pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Izak Rankine replaced in selected side by Sam Flanders
Melbourne: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson
Melbourne: Toby Bedford
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead
Hawthorn: Tom Phillips
Essendon v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Tex Wanganeen
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
Medical subs
Collingwood: Darcy Cameron
Adelaide: Jake Soligo
FOLLOW IT LIVE Pies v Crows