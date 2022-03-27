THE ONGOING decimation of West Coast's list has it up against the wall heading into a bigger-than-expected round two clash against North Melbourne, kicking off at 1.10pm AEDT Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium.

A host of experienced Eagles missed the round one loss to Gold Coast and now 13 members of that losing side have been ruled out of the Kangaroos clash.

After losing Tom Barrass, Jack Redden, Zac Langdon, Josh Kennedy and Isiah Winder to health and safety protocols on Thursday, the Eagles were further decimated by the withdrawals of Nic Naitanui, Josh Rotham, Jamaine Jones, Brady Hough, Harry Edwards and Hugh Dixon on Friday night.

Andrew Gaff will also be missing through injury.

If Adam Simpson is expecting any sympathy from his former club he is going to be bitterly disappointed, with North keen to get a win on the board after dropping the points to Hawthorn last round.

Jason Horne-Francis impressed in his first outing but was ultimately outdone by some stunning debuts across the league, leaving no doubt the number one draft pick will lift another notch, as will his more experienced teammates if they get the smell of Eagle blood.

The Roos dropped recruit Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Powell, as well as Jaidyn Stephenson, while Josh Walker and Jared Polec are among the inclusions.