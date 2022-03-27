West Coast's Jackson Nelson heads off the ground with the club doctor ahead of the round two, 2022 clash against North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a drama-filled week, there has been one last late change for West Coast ahead of its round two clash against North Melbourne.

Already with 13 changes from last week’s side – 12 of them due to health and safety protocols – the Eagles lost Jackson Nelson to a knee injury during the warm-up.

Nelson has been replaced by former Roo Declan Mountford, who was still wearing his civvies only moments before the bounce.

Mountford played 12 games for North in 2017 and spent three years (2016-2018) on the Roos’ list

It follows the Roos making one change for the clash.

Tom Powell, who was a late call up (for Jared Polec) for the Roos’ round one encounter against the Hawks last Sunday, comes into the side for Kyron Hayden, who will miss due to illness.

Aiden Bonar is North Melbourne’s medical sub, while Luke Edwards fills that role for West Coast

The ongoing decimation of West Coast's list has it up against the wall heading into a bigger-than-expected round two clash against North Melbourne, kicking off at 1.10pm AEDT Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium.

A host of experienced Eagles missed the round one loss to Gold Coast and now 13 members of that losing side have been ruled out of the Kangaroos clash.

After losing Tom Barrass, Jack Redden, Zac Langdon, Josh Kennedy and Isiah Winder to health and safety protocols on Thursday, the Eagles were further decimated by the withdrawals of Nic Naitanui, Josh Rotham, Jamaine Jones, Brady Hough, Harry Edwards and Hugh Dixon on Friday night.

Andrew Gaff will also be missing through injury.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

If Adam Simpson is expecting any sympathy from his former club he is going to be bitterly disappointed, with North keen to get a win on the board after dropping the points to Hawthorn last round.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R2: North Melbourne v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Eagles at Marvel Stadium.

Jason Horne-Francis impressed in his first outing but was ultimately outdone by some stunning debuts across the league, leaving no doubt the number one draft pick will lift another notch, as will his more experienced teammates if they get the smell of Eagle blood.

>> CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE TEAMS

The Roos dropped recruit Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Powell, as well as Jaidyn Stephenson, while Josh Walker and Jared Polec are among the inclusions.

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Kyron Hayden replaced in selected side by Tom Powell

West Coast: None

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar

West Coast: Luke Edwards