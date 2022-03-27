Fremantle's Nathan O'Driscoll is presented with his shirt ahead of a game during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll (debut)

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jake Aarts

Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Kyron Hayden replaced in selected side by Tom Powell

West Coast: Jackson Nelson replaced in selected side by Declan Mountford

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar

West Coast: Luke Edwards