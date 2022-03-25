LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

WHICH selection decisions from round one will have list managers talking?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew gathers to discuss how some interesting uncontracted players were left out of their round one teams and debate what it will mean for their futures.

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange team also looks at their round one overreactions, ranks the extraordinary debuts over the weekend, and asks how the Bombers avoid an 0-3 start.

>> LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OR WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEDT, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE ...

1.40 – Our round one snap assessments

6.25 – Can the Bombers avoid an 0-3 start?

10.50 – We rank the round one debuts

14.25 – The NAB AFL Rising Star nominee revealed

22.10 – Who is Hawthorn's most important player?

26.15 – Our favourite stand-in coaches

29.20 – Which club has the most riding on round two?

32.40 – We need your help with a new segment

39.50 – The surprise selections that will have list managers talking