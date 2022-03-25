BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan expects Joe Daniher to get a "mixed" reception from fans when he faces Essendon in Melbourne for the first time on Saturday.

Daniher left the Bombers via free agency following the 2020 season and kicked two goals when the Lions defeated them at the Gabba last year.

But the trip to Marvel Stadium will be the first time 'Big Joe' has played in front of the home crowd that cheered him on for 108 games in the red and black.

Joe Daniher celebrates in front of Essendon fans in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking at the completion of Brisbane's captain's run on Friday morning, Fagan said he was unsure how Essendon fans would react to their former full-forward.

"The Danihers are much-loved Essendon people, the whole family," Fagan said.

"My guess would be there would be a bit of a mixture, there'll be a few angry ones and a few that still love him.

"Joe will be ready for whatever is coming to him and hopefully he can play as well this week as he did last week."

Fagan said Brisbane is preparing for a strong Essendon performance following its heavy loss to Geelong last week.

"The stadium will be full of Essendon people, they're on the rebound, they've copped a lot of heat in Melbourne this week," he said.

"I understand what that blowtorch is like, so we know what's coming.

"We'll be ready and on the job and won't assume for one moment that the Essendon that played last week will be the Essendon that comes out tomorrow."

Captain Dayne Zorko was on light duties but completed "85 to 90 per cent" of Thursday's main session and is expected to play after leaving last Saturday night's win over Port Adelaide with a calf issue.