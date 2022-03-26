A STUNNING seven-goal third term has catapulted Collingwood to its second win for the season, seeing off Adelaide by 42 points.

The Pies were on fire – both figuratively and perhaps literally, with a brief stadium-wide evacuation triggered by a food outlet – at the MCG in the 15.10 (100) to 8.10 (58) win on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

These young Magpies are hungry, and they can pile on goals dangerously quickly, whether it's out of the middle or through quick ball movement.

Inexperienced forwards Beau McCreery, Ollie Henry, Jack Ginnivan and Nathan Kreuger (who finished on the bench with an injured shoulder) combined beautifully, captalising on strong midfield and defensive play from leaders Jack Crisp, Taylor Adams, Scott Pendlebury and Darcy Moore.

In a somewhat pleasing sign for coach Matthew Nicks, Adelaide didn't lie down, continually bobbing up to kick a few crucial goals – particularly in the second quarter – but were unable to hold Collingwood for long enough to mount an effective comeback.

The first half was a study in different styles of footy – Collingwood was keen to move the ball with pace through the middle of the ground, while Adelaide preferred a more precise kicking game, which carried its own risk with some occasionally poor disposal exiting defensive 50.

But the Pies put the foot on the pedal after the main break as the game opened up, extending a 23-point lead to 43 by three-quarter time, and the win was well and truly in the bag.

Ben Keays, Matt Crouch and Rory Sloane battled hard in the midfield for the Crows, and Brodie Smith provided plenty of bounce off half-back.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Pies, who gave away three free kicks at the centre bounce for 6-6-6 infringements after their initial warning.

False alarm clears the 'G

The second quarter was interrupted by a stadium-wide evacuation order. Play stopped and players looked on in puzzlement as sirens and announcements asking patrons to leave the ground were made. A few minutes later, the "false alarm" announcement rang out, and play restarted with a bounce in the pocket, roughly where umpires had halted the game. A small fire in a food outlet on level four – quickly brought under control – was to blame.

Banner chat

Collingwood's cheer squad clearly thought long and hard about its banner for this week, burying a hidden message in dropped letters. "Kane the fun police" was spelled out amid the usual pump-up verse, a reference to broadcaster Kane Cornes' criticism of Jack Ginnivan last week. Cornes wasn't pleased with Ginnivan's post-match reactions to the win over St Kilda, captured in a club social video, telling him to "earn some respect" first.

Win built off Pies pressure

Despite the fact Collingwood took the lead halfway through the first term, the Pies finished the game with eight more tackles than Adelaide, Jack Crisp led the way with 10 himself. Adelaide only had three fewer inside 50s than Collingwood, failing to take its opportunities in attack as the tight-knit Magpie defence held firm.

COLLINGWOOD 5.3 7.5 14.7 15.10 (100)

ADELAIDE 1.5 3.6 7.6 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Collingwood: McCreery 2, Henry 2, Kreuger 2, Hoskin-Elliott, Grundy, Sidebottom, Elliott, Mihocek, Ginnivan, Lipinski, De Goey, Cameron

Adelaide: Rachele, Hinge, Dawson, Smith, Pedlar, Gollant, Sholl, Rowe

BEST

Collingwood: Crisp, Pendlebury, De Goey, J. Daicos, McCreery

Adelaide: Keays, Crouch, Sloane, Smith, O'Brien

INJURIES

Collingwood: Kreuger (left shoulder)

Adelaide: Sloane (adductor)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Darcy Cameron (replaced Kreuger in the fourth quarter)

Adelaide: Jake Soligo (replaced Sloane in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 36,843 at the MCG