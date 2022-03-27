IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- This Saint is 'the real deal when it comes to elite potential
- Hawks' win 'absolutely incredible'
- Why Carlton and Hawthorn have 'justified and validated' hopes for finals
- 'Pies fans should be up and about'
- 'The pressure, it just ramps up now' on this flag-fancy
In this episode ...
0:00 – St Kilda secure a big win
2:14 – Jack Higgins reminds us of his talent
4:48 – Hawthorn's forward line looked potent
8:08 – The Pies' youth are taking the game on in an exciting way
11:11 – Pressure builds for Ken Hinkley
13:51 – Disaster strikes the Bombers
15:04 – The Eagles showed fight against the Roos
16:37 – The young players exciting Nat and Damo the most