Ken Hinkley talks to his players during the round two clash between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on March 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- This Saint is 'the real deal when it comes to elite potential

- Hawks' win 'absolutely incredible'

- Why Carlton and Hawthorn have 'justified and validated' hopes for finals

- 'Pies fans should be up and about'

- 'The pressure, it just ramps up now' on this flag-fancy

In this episode ...

0:00 – St Kilda secure a big win

2:14 – Jack Higgins reminds us of his talent

4:48 – Hawthorn's forward line looked potent

8:08 – The Pies' youth are taking the game on in an exciting way

11:11 – Pressure builds for Ken Hinkley

13:51 – Disaster strikes the Bombers

15:04 – The Eagles showed fight against the Roos

16:37 – The young players exciting Nat and Damo the most