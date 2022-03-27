GWS FORWARD Harry Himmelberg felt the full impact of what coach Leon Cameron calls "the Richmond way" in the Tigers' impressive 36-point win.

Midway through the last quarter on Sunday at the MCG, with the game decided, it looked like Himmelberg would score a consolation goal.

But Marlion Pickett came from nowhere to execute an outstanding spoil and hammer Himmelberg in the process.

TIGERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick singled out the incident, which typified the constant pressure that the Tigers heaped on the Giants.

Missing several of their stars, the Tigers led from early in the game for a convincing 16.13 (109) to 10.13 (73) win.

While Richmond rebounded from last week's loss to Carlton, the Giants are in early trouble at 0-2 and also lost Daniel Lloyd (shoulder) and veteran defender Phil Davis (hamstring).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Giant blow as Davis goes down Phil Davis went down with a suspected hamstring injury after appearing to hurt it in this chasing effort

It was the first time the two sides had met at the MCG since Richmond's 2019 Grand Final win.

"That's Richmond footy, that's what we love. We're not a kicks, marks, handball side, we just want to reward those behaviours," Hardwick said of Pickett's spoil.

"It's the identity we speak about and the players should be under no illusions that's when we play our best footy, that's the sort of style of game we get."

The Tigers were without Dustin Martin, who has taken personal leave, and fellow top-liners Jack Riewoldt, Dion Prestia, Dylan Grimes, Nick Vlastuin and Kane Lambert, who are all injured.

After GWS failed to capitalise on an encouraging start, the absence of so many stars didn't matter.

Noah Balta takes on two Giants defenders. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Broad and Jayden Short were outstanding off half-back, while midfielder Trent Cotchin and key forward Tom Lynch returned to top form and Noah Balta kicked four goals.

Cotchin was prominent as the Tigers won contested ball by 18 and kicked nine goals from stoppage.

"He doesn't get the 30 possessions that some other midfielders do, but he uses his body like a battering ram ... he makes us better as a result," Hardwick said.

Callan Ward tackles Trent Cotchin in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The coach expects to regain Grimes next week, with Prestia and Riewoldt also chances to return, but Hardwick emphasised he is rapt with the players in the side after Sunday's win.

Hardwick also remains uncertain when Martin will return.

"Do we want to see him playing? Yeah, but it is what it is. It's a personal issue and we leave it at that," he said.

"Dustin has repaid this club 10 times over."

As the Tigers lauded a great win, Cameron had his team behind closed doors for an extended post-game debrief.

The dejected Giants leave the MCG after losing in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just our execution on fundamentals – kick, mark, handball, ground ball – they were far better," he said.

"By the time you fumble one, fumble twice, they're onto you, they pounce on you to score. That's the Richmond way.

"I'm not saying it's a drastic loss, it's a disappointing loss.

"It was a good, hard conversation."

GWS onballer Callan Ward had 28 disposals in his 250th game and teammate Tom Green had a game-high 34 possessions.