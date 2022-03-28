YOUR favourite footy podcast AFL Exchange returns tonight from 6.10pm AEDT with our gun line-up Riley Beveridge, Sarah Olle and Cal Twomey answering all the big R2 questions.

Your favourite segments are back too, including Exchange Exchange, Hang on a Second, Things That Should Happen, and Wot Wat Wut, plus more.



And don't forget, the team will be FIRST to reveal the R2 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee.



On the menu tonight:



- The Lance Franklin 1000 goal experience

- Are Port and the Bulldogs still a 2022 flag threat?

- Can the Bombers overcome the loss of Zach Merrett?

- Where does Joel Selwood rank among the great captains?



