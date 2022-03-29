LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

ROUND two belonged to Buddy, but will you remember him more as a Hawk or as a Swan?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team discuss the incredible experience on Friday night when Lance Franklin booted his 1000th career goal - a moment we are never likely to see again in our lifetime.

Will you remember him more for his flags and 100-goal season in the brown and gold or his 1000th major in the red and white?

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew answer that question, praise the man who returned the football as well as taking a look at whether two of last year's finalists are in trouble already for 2022, is Joel Selwood the greatest modern-day captain and just how is Essendon going to replace Zach Merrett?

>> LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OR WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

On this week's episode...

0.40 – What was your Buddy 1000 highlight?

6.25 – Does Lance Franklin get remembered more as a Hawk or a Swan?

8.30 - Who is going to be the game’s next great entertainer?

13.00 – The NAB AFL Rising Star nominee revealed

18.32 - Are Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs still flag threats?

34.05 - Help get Taj Woewoedin is the last pick in the draft, to 1,000 twitter followers

35.10 - Joel Selwood breaks Stephen Kernahan captaincy games record this weekend, where does he rank in terms of all-time great skippers?

37.30 - How does Essendon overcome the loss of Zach Merrett?

39.55 - The bold move the Bombers should make during this years Trade Period