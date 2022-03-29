ADELAIDE'S dual club champion Rory Laird is set to play his first game this season but doubt remains over captain Rory Sloane for Friday night's Showdown against Port Adelaide.

Laird suffered a broken hand in a trial game on March 5 and was initially ruled out for six weeks.

But Adelaide's high performance manager Darren Burgess says the influential midfielder has recovered quicker than expected.

(He) has recovered really well ... he will train on Tuesday night at our full training session and he will be available," Burgess said on Tuesday.

Skipper Sloane had scans on an injured groin which forced him to be substituted out of Adelaide's seven-goal loss to Collingwood last Saturday.

"The scan showed a minor adductor issue," Burgess said.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 26: Rory Sloane of the Adelaide Crows is seen with ice on his upper leg after the round two AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Adelaide Crows at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

"We will give him every chance to get up and we expect him to train on Thursday and then it will be how well he feels whether he plays on Friday night."

The Crows - winless after two rounds, as are the Power - remain unclear on when winger Paul Seedsman will play again.

Seedsman has been struggling with ongoing effects from a concussion suffered before Christmas and is yet to rejoin full training.